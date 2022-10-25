US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on weak oil and metal prices

Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on commodity-linked shares, with the markets awaiting Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later in the week.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 66:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices Clc1, LCOc1 fell by more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday as bearish economic data from key global economies heightened demand fears. O/R

Precious metal prices were down in the face of a stronger dollar, making the zero-yield bullion XAU= unattractive for other currency holders. GOL/

Futures tracking the U.S. markets were down with investors awaiting earnings reports from companies including Microsoft MSFT.O and Google-owner Alphabet GOOGL.O after market close. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.30% at 18,918.40 on Monday after hitting a more than two-week high at the start of trading. .TO

Meanwhile, traders are betting on a 70% chance of another supersized 75 basis points hike by Canada's apex bank on Wednesday, which could take the overnight lending rate, which is already at a 14-year high, to 4%.

Among individual stocks, Pharmacy Inc NBLY.TO will report its third-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3741 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

