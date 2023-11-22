News & Insights

US Markets
BNS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on lower oil, copper prices

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 22, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 22(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Wednesday, as a dip in oil and copper prices weighed on market sentiment, while investors awaited a slew of economic data from the U.S. for more clues on the outlook for interest rates.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:16 a.m. ET (11:16 GMT).

Energy shares are expected to take a hit from a downturn in oil prices as investors awaited news on output cuts from the OPEC+ producers group and looked for confirmation of a sharp build-up in U.S. crude stocks. O/R

Materials stocks could also slip as copper prices lowered on a stronger dollar. MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 136.50 points, or 0.7%, at 20,109.97 on Tuesday, as financial and energy shares lost ground.

From the U.S., durable goods data for October and weekly jobless claims numbers are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET, followed by a final reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November.

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Wednesday as shares of Nvidia slipped after the chip designer warned of a slowdown in China sales, while investor optimism about potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year also waned. .N

In corporate news, brokerage firm CIBC slashed its price targets for at least seven Canadian banks including, Scotiabank BNS.TO, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and TD Bank Group TD.TO.

COMMODITIES AT 6:16 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,004.2; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.11; -0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.79; -0.8% O/R

($1= C$1.3701)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS
BMO
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.