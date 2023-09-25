CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on lower metal prices; economic data on tap

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched lower on Monday, hurt by a decline in metals prices as the U.S. dollar strengthened on growing bets of interest rates staying higher for longer.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down -0.1% at 7:13 a.m. ET (1113 GMT).

Material stocks are expected to take a hit after a fall in copper and gold prices as the dollar stood strong after U.S. Federal Reserve officials flagged that interest rates would remain elevated for longer. GOL/MET/L

Prices of industrial metals have also come under pressure this year from slow demand in China, where the property market has stalled, and manufacturing has contracted.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 11.65 points, or 0.1%, at 19,779.97, on Friday, its lowest closing level since Aug. 24. For the week, it lost 4.1%, its biggest weekly decline since September 2022 as investors worried that borrowing costs would remain high for an extended period. .TO

Investors are awaiting Canada's GDP estimates for July later in the week. The report is likely to show an uptick of 0.1% in economic growth, as per a Reuters poll of economists.

Traders are also awaiting a bunch of U.S. data scheduled for this week - durable goods data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for August, second-quarter GDP and remarks by Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 27 points, or 0.08% at 12:13 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 19 points, or 0.13%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:13 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,925.7; -+-0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $90.02; -+0.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $93.37; -+0.1% O/R

($1= C$1.3456)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuetrs.com;))

