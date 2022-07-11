CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on lower commodity prices

July 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China and worries over a potential global economic slowdown dented oil and metal prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices declined after strong U.S. job market data last week boosted the dollar and the likelihood of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while copper prices fell as China's commercial hub of Shanghai braced for another mass testing campaign and multiple other cities adopted COVID-19 curbs. GOL/MET/L

Worries about Chinese COVID-19 restrictions also weighed on crude prices, with U.S. crude CLc1 prices down 2.2% a barrel in volatile trade, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.7%. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher last week even as investors weighed prospects of a global recession and domestic jobs data supported expectations for an outsized interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. .TO

Globally, investors were waiting for U.S. inflation data later this week that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates in the world's largest economy.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 124 points, or 0.4% at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20.5 points, or 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 86.25 points, or 0.71%. .N

South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J promised higher dividends and a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listing to sweeten its proposed takeover of Canada's Yamana Gold YRI.TO.

Rogers Communications RCIb.TO complicated its chances of getting antitrust approval for a C$20 billion telecom merger after Friday's massive outage highlighted the perils of Canada's effective telecom monopoly and sparked a backlash against its industry dominance.

