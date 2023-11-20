CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on investor caution ahead of CPI data

Canada's economy is flirting with recession and the downturn could worsen now that a period of rapid growth in the United States is expected to end, raising bets on the BoC shifting to interest rate cuts sooner than previously thought.

Among companies, Canadian miner First Quantum MineralsFM.TO said it has further reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama, as blockades at a local port have disrupted shipments of supplies needed to power operations.

COMMODITIES AT 7:23 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,974.2; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.15; +1.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.93; +1.6% O/R

($1= C$1.3719)

