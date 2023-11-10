CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on hawkish Fed remarks, lower metal prices

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks refuelled rate hike worries, while a slip in prices of most metals also weighed on investor sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:07 a.m. ET (1207 GMT).

Powell on Thursday said central bank officials "are not confident" that interest rates are yet at the level to finish the battle with inflation and would not hesitate to tighten policy further if needed.

Yields on long-dated government bond debts soared following these remarks as investors fretted over another rate hike.

The materials stocks are expected to see a downturn as the combative commentary also hurt the prices of most nonferrous metals. MET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 57.20 points, or 0.3%, at 19,587.41 on Thursday as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings and surge in commodity prices. .TO

Wall Street futures were mixed on Friday, after Powell's hawkish tone dampened hopes of an end to rate hikes. .N

In corporate news, pot producer Canopy GrowthWEED.TO reported a smaller second-quarter adjusted core loss on Thursday on the back of cost cuts.

COMMODITIES AT 7:07 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,952; -0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.6; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.9; +1.1% O/R

($1= C$1.3818)

