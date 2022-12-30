US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on final trading day of 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 30, 2022 — 08:12 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on the last trading day of a year that saw global markets rocked by geopolitical tensions and aggressive policy tightening from major central banks.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:44 a.m. ET on Friday.

The benchmark Canadian index .GSPTSE was set for annual declines of about 8%, hammered by a series of interest rates hikes, surging inflation driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years earlier this month, but signaled that its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end.

However, a rise in oil prices helped limit losses on the resources-heavy index.

Commodity prices have a major impact on Toronto stocks, as materials and energy companies combined have a weightage of about 31% on the main index.

In company news, Canada's competition tribunal approved Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, lifting a 20-month-long block on the merger that would create the country's second-largest telecom firm.

($1 = 1.3514 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

