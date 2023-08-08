CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on disappointing China data

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday as commodity prices slipped, after data showed China's imports and exports fell more than expected in July stoking fears of weak demand from the world's top consumer of metals.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:02 a.m. ET (1102 GMT).

Data showed China's imports dropped 12.4% in July year-on-year, more than an estimated decline of 5%, while exports contracted 14.5%, steeper than an expected 12.5% decline, heightening pressure on the government to provide fresh stimulus to boost demand.

Both base metals and precious metals fell, while oil shed as sentiment soured after the China data. MET/LGOL/O/R

Investors will keenly watch Canada's exports, imports and trade balance data, due later in the day, as they look to assess the impact of economic slowdown on the domestic economy.

Financial stocks across the globe were in a dull spot, after ratings agency Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and warned it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher on Friday. Canada markets were closed for the Civic holiday on Monday.

Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TObeat analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit, while Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International QSR.N, QSR.TOtopped market estimates for quarterly sales.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,937.7; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.77; -1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.07; -1.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3453)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

