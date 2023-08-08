News & Insights

US Markets
QSR

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on disappointing China data

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 08, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday as commodity prices slipped, after data showed China's imports and exports fell more than expected in July stoking fears of weak demand from the world's top consumer of metals.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:02 a.m. ET (1102 GMT).

Data showed China's imports dropped 12.4% in July year-on-year, more than an estimated decline of 5%, while exports contracted 14.5%, steeper than an expected 12.5% decline, heightening pressure on the government to provide fresh stimulus to boost demand.

Both base metals and precious metals fell, while oil shed as sentiment soured after the China data. MET/LGOL/O/R

Investors will keenly watch Canada's exports, imports and trade balance data, due later in the day, as they look to assess the impact of economic slowdown on the domestic economy.

Financial stocks across the globe were in a dull spot, after ratings agency Moody's cut credit ratings of several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and warned it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher on Friday. Canada markets were closed for the Civic holiday on Monday.

Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TObeat analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit, while Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International QSR.N, QSR.TOtopped market estimates for quarterly sales.

COMMODITIES AT 7:02 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,937.7; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.77; -1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.07; -1.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3453)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QSR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.