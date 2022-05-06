CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip on caution ahead of jobs report

May 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a cautious mood prevailed in global markets ahead of U.S. and domestic jobs reports that could influence expectations on further monetary policy tightening.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Toronto shares posted their biggest drop in five months on Thursday, as e-commerce giant Shopify missed estimates for quarterly results and investor worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates aggressively returned.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 124 points, or 0.38%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 22 points, or 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 93.25 points, or 0.73%. .N

Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a 4.34% rise in first-quarter profit, as a surge in demand for oil and gas boosted the pipeline operator's shipment volumes.

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform

Bombardier BBDb.TO: Vertical Research raises to buy from hold

BCE Inc BCE.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$70 from C$68

Gold futures GCc2: $1,882.5; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $110.4; +2.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.2; +2.1% O/R

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Expected 391,000; Prior 431,000

0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Expected 385,000; Prior 426,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Expected 35,000; Prior 38,000

0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Prior 5,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Average earnings yy for Apr: Expected 5.5%; Prior 5.6%

0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Expected 34.7 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Apr: Prior 62.4%

0830 U6 underemployment for Apr: Prior 6.9%

1500 Consumer credit for Mar: Expected 25.00 bln; Prior 41.82 bln

0830 Average hourly wages permanent employee yy for Apr: Prior 3.7%

0830 Employment change for Apr: Expected 55,000; Prior 72,500

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 5.2%; Prior 5.3%

0830 Full time employment change SA for Apr: Prior 92,700

0830 Part time employment change SA for Apr: Prior -20,300

0830 Participation rate for Apr: Prior 65.4%

1000 Ivey PMI for Apr: Prior 68.4

1000 Ivey PMI SA for Apr: Prior 74.2

($1= C$1.283)

