CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as oil prices retreat

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as oil prices retreated from seven-month highs on signs of growing supplies.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:29 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 17,313 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 30 points, or 0.1% at 0729 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.5 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38.25 points, or 0.31%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian banks are set to post a drop in fourth-quarter profits as margin pressures are exacerbated by a surge in deposits to a record and sluggish loan growth. Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Scotiabank BNS.TO kick off results reporting on Tuesday next week.

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp OM.N said it plans to reduce up to 300 positions in Canada as part of an ongoing cost-cut plan due to a coronavirus-driven slump in oil prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

BRP Inc DOO.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$88 from C$85

Rogers Sugar Inc RSI.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$5.50 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,815.8; +0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.11; -1.31% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $48.02; -1.21% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3009)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.