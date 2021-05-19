CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as oil prices fall on demand concerns

May 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday as oil prices fell on demand concerns due to a deepening COVID-19 crisis in Asia, while investors awaited inflation data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 1.56% at $67.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 1.66% to $64.42. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.63% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data for the month of April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 19,507.05 on Tuesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.61% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had shed 0.79%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.14%. .N

The Bank of Canada has expressed concern about the strong dollar hurting exports, but soaring demand for commodities and a looming rebound in consumer spending are seen limiting the impact, economists said.

Trade ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico said on Tuesday they held "robust" talks on the new North American trade deal and pledged to fully enforce its higher standards, while downplaying differences over a range of other irritants.

Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO: BMO raises target price to $38 from $33

West Fraser Timber Co WFG.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$130 from C$ 128

MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$29 from C$37

Gold futures GCc2: $1,858.4; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.42; -1.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.63; -1.56% O/R

($1= C$1.21)

