CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as oil prices fall

May 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as oil prices fell on demand concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis in Asia and a potential increase in Iranian supplies.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.77% at $68.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 0.77% to $65.7 a barrel. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's average weekly earnings data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.93% higher at 19,745.47 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 0.02% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 0.38%. .N

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units, and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses.

Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said.

A consortium led by a unit of Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO won a bid for the rolling stock and rail systems for Mexico's flagship "Mayan Train" infrastructure project, the government said.

Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$108 from C$96

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$141 from C$125

Gold futures GCc2: $1,897.8; -0.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.7; -0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.34; -0.77% O/R

0830 Durable goods for Apr : Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Apr : Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Apr : Prior 0.8%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Apr : Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.2%

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q1 : Expected 6.5%; Prior 6.4%

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q1 : Prior 9.2%

0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q1 : Prior 10.7%

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q1 : Expected 4.1%; Prior 4.1%

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q1 : Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q1 : Prior 3.5%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 425,000; Prior 444,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 504,750

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 3.680 mln; Prior 3.751 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Apr : Prior 111.3

1000 Pending sales change mm for Apr : Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.9%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for May : Prior 40

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for May : Prior 31

($1= C$1.21)

