CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as metal prices slide, focus shifts to unemployment data
July 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as easing metal prices weighed on the resource-heavy index, while focus shifted to unemployment figures that could bolster the case for a more aggressive central bank move this month.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Canada's unemployment rate data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.1% in June after it hit a record low in May.
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate by a hefty 75 basis points this month and by another 50 in September, according to a recent Reuters survey.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.8% higher at 19,063.17 on Thursday, helped by a strong recovery in commodity prices. The index is up 1.1% so far this week and is set to end the week higher. .TO
A stronger dollar =USD weighed on metal prices, while worries about demand in top consumer China further pressured copper prices. MET/L
Investors also eyed the U.S. non-farm payroll print that could influence expectations of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 14 points, or 0.04%, at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9.25 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 65.5 points, or 0.54%. .N
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,740.5; 0.1% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $102.52; 0.2% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $104.58; 0.1% O/R
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.