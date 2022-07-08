US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as metal prices slide, focus shifts to unemployment data

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as easing metal prices weighed on the resource-heavy index, while focus shifted to unemployment figures that could bolster the case for a more aggressive central bank move this month.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's unemployment rate data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.1% in June after it hit a record low in May.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate by a hefty 75 basis points this month and by another 50 in September, according to a recent Reuters survey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.8% higher at 19,063.17 on Thursday, helped by a strong recovery in commodity prices. The index is up 1.1% so far this week and is set to end the week higher. .TO

A stronger dollar =USD weighed on metal prices, while worries about demand in top consumer China further pressured copper prices. MET/L

Investors also eyed the U.S. non-farm payroll print that could influence expectations of interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 14 points, or 0.04%, at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9.25 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 65.5 points, or 0.54%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,740.5; 0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $102.52; 0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $104.58; 0.1% O/R

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

