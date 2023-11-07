CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as lower commodity prices weigh

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, hit by a fall in prices of most commodities as a stronger U.S. dollar and mixed economic data from China weighed on investor sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:12 a.m. ET (12:12 GMT).

Energy shares are expected to see a drop, after oil prices hit 2-1/2-month lows as mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. O/R

Materials stocks could also slip, tracking lower prices of gold and copper as the dollar strengthened. MET/LGOL/

Investors will also monitor Canada's trade balance data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 80.91 points, or 0.4%, at 19,743.94, on Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak. .TO

A rise in both Canadian and U.S. benchmark ten-year Treasury yields hurt rate-sensitive stocks in the previous session, while materials slipped on lower gold prices.

U.S. stock index futures also slipped on Tuesday as optimism about the Federal Reserve easing monetary conditions next year fizzled out, while markets braced for comments by more central bank officials. .N

The Fed's Neel Kashkari doused hopes of early rate cuts late on Monday, saying the central bank likely has more work ahead of it to control inflation.

In corporate news, oil producer Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO agreed to acquire Hammerhead Energy HHRS.TO in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$2.55 billion ($1.86 billion).

