CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as commodity prices slide on recession fears

July 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index tracked losses in crude and metal prices on Thursday, ahead of a key interest rate decision by the European Central Bank, as policy tightening globally fans recession fears.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET, setting the benchmark on course to snap its four-day winning streak.

Oil and metal prices fell as a slowdown worries fueled by central banks' hawkishness weighed on commodities, raising concerns around demand. O/RMET/LGOL/

Energy and material stocks account for about 30% of TSX's market capitalization.

Recession worries have walloped equity markets globally, as central banks take aggressive measures to tamp down inflation.

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by 100 basis points last week in a surprise move, while data on Wednesday showed inflation accelerated again in June but not as sharply as expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.44% higher at 19,020.67 on Wednesday as U.S. earnings boosted global risk sentiment. .TO

In the U.S., Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 80 points, or 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.75 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4.75 points, or 0.04%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,681.9; -1.1%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $95.07; -4.8%O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.02; -4.6% O/R

