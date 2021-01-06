CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip as bullion prices weaken

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures retreated on Wednesday, dragged by weaker bullion prices, while investors eyed the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate in the United States.

Spot gold .XAU= lost 0.2%.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 0.63% and 0.28%, respectively.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's total reserve assets for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and overall comprehensive risk for Q1 is due at 12:00 p.m.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.93% higher at 17,690.29 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.24 at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 lost 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 1.39%. .N

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the whole nation was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people against the coronavirus and promised Ottawa would help speed the pace of inoculations.

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: BMO raises target price to C$32 from C$23

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc PL.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$9

Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$8 from C$6

Gold futures GCc2: $1,945.7; -0.2% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $50.07; +0.28% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $53.94; +0.63% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 88,000; Prior 307,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 55.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 55.3

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.7%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.9%

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 1.0%

1200 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q1: Prior 8.34

