CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slip ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday tracking bullion prices, as investors awaited the U.S. central bank chief's speech for clues on the path and pace of future interest rate hikes.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:07 a.m. ET (11:07 GMT), a day after closing at its highest since Aug. 18.

Gold prices XAU= fell 0.7%, with investors positioning themselves for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will take the podium at a mountain resort lodge outside Jackson, Wyoming at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

Powell's comments will be heavily scrutinize for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed's monetary policy tightening path, especially after hopes of rate cuts next year sparked a sharp rally in equity markets from mid-June lows.

"How resolute Chairman Powell is today will determine the next leg. This platform has been used in the past to signal strategy shifts, so market participants will be hanging on his lips for any guidance on the future of monetary policy," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM.

Crude prices LCOc1, CLc1, one of Canada's major exports, gained more than 1% each on signs of improving fuel demand. O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 112 points, or 0.34%, at 7:07 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 81.75 points, or 0.62%. .N

Meanwhile, Canadian software company OpenText OTEX.TO, OTEX.O agreed to buy enterprise software maker Micro Focus MCRO.L in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Jul : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jul : Prior 0.1%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jul : Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.1%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jul : Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Aug : Expected 55.2; Prior 55.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.29)

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.