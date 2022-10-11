CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide to near two-week low as oil prices fall

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell to a near two-week low on Tuesday as a rise in government bond yields and decline in oil prices unnerved investors returning from a long weekend.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.4% at 07:02 a.m. ET. Markets were closed on Monday for Thanksgiving holiday.

Oil, gold and other metals came under pressure on worries about demand outlook after China, the world's largest consumer, stepped up COVID-19 restrictions after a flare-up in infections. O/RMET/LGOL/

Dire warnings on a looming recession from the heads of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N added to the somber mood.

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday there was scope to slow the economy based on an "exceptionally high number" of job vacancies in the labor market.

The BoC has raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points since March, one of its steepest and fastest tightening cycles ever, with markets pricing in another 50 bps increase on Oct. 26. 0#BOCWATCH

The index ended last week 0.8% higher after giving back much of the 5% rally it made over the course of Monday and Tuesday as strong domestic and U.S. jobs data quashed hopes that central banks might pause from their aggressive rate-hiking spree.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 151 points, or 0.52% at 07:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 22 points, or 0.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 62.75 points, or 0.57%. .N

Canadian government bond yield CA10YT=RR hovered at June 28 highs, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. US/

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: -0.3% to $1,665.4GOL/

US crude CLc1: -2.4% to $88.99 O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: -2.0% to $94.23 O/R

($1 = C$1.38)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

