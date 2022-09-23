CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide over 1%, hit by global risk aversion

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell more than 1% on Friday as investors retreated from riskier assets on worries about the impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks around the world.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.5% by 7:39 a.m. ET, with a global stocks gauge .MIWD00000PUS at a two-year low on fears that bigger interest rate rises are in the offing to tame inflation. MKTS/GLOB

Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show Canada's retail sales fell 2% in July, compared with June, as elevated inflationary pressures and higher borrowing costs weigh on the economy.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to meet next month, with traders almost fully pricing in the odds of a 50-basis-point interest rate hike. 0#BOCWATCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down about 1% at a two-month low on Thursday. The benchmark is set for its fifth weekly decline in six.

Energy stocks could come under pressure as prices of oil CLc1, LCOc1, one of Canada's top exports, fell more than 3% on fears over hit to demand from a global economic slowdown.

Gold XAU= and silver XAG= prices were also dented by a strong dollar. O/RGOL/

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 365 points, or 1.21%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 50 points, or 1.33%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 166.75 points, or 1.44%. .N

In company news, Link Administration Holdings Ltd's LNK.AX A$2.47 billion ($1.63 billion) proposed deal to be acquired by Canada's Dye & Durham DND.TO fell through after a local court denied approving the offer citing failure to meet key conditions.

