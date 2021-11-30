CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide on vaccine efficacy concerns; oil prices drag

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday tumbled as doubts arose about how effective current COVID-19 vaccines were against the Omicron variant, with sliding oil prices further denting risk appetite.

Warnings from U.S. drugmakers Moderna MRNA.O and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O that their COVID-19 vaccines and antibody cocktails could be less effective against the new coronavirus variant intensified selling pressure in global financial markets.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Ottawa Public Health said late on Monday that two more cases of Omicron were detected in Ottawa, bringing Canada's total number of cases to five.

Oil prices also slid on the news, looking to pressure Canadian energy stocks after open, while gold prices jumped. O/RMET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 398 points, or 1.13%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 44.25 points, or 0.95%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 95.5 points, or 0.58%. .N

The Bank of Canada will work with indigenous groups to understand the wounds caused by decades of discrimination and determine how reconciliation can create a more inclusive and prosperous economy for all, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.

Government officials in British Columbia on Monday extended restrictions on the use of fuel by residents, saying it was needed for emergency vehicles as the region recovers from devastating floods.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Monday followed through on its threat to sue Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O over the "copycat products" in the exercise bike company's new clothing line.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,793.7; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $67.97; -2.89% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.09; -3.2% O/R

($1 = 1.2769 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

