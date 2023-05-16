CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures slide on commodity weakness; inflation data awaited

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures slipped on Tuesday tracking weak commodity prices, while investors were also wary of big bets ahead of domestic inflation data that could determine the trajectory of the Bank of Canada's monetary policy.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting consumer prices (CPI) data to rise by 4.1% in April, compared to a 4.3% increase the previous month; the data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:16 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to base metals and crude oil were subdued as disappointing economic data from top consumer China clouded the demand outlook for raw materials. O/RMET/L

Bullion prices were also dull after multiple U.S. central bank officials indicated they expect interest rates to stay higher. GOL/

Among company news, miner Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO said first-quarter loss narrowed significantly, aided by gains from an earlier investment made by U.S. automaker General Motors Co GM.N.

Pilots at Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Group gave notice that could allow for strike action as early as May 19 on demands for higher salaries and better scheduling.

Market participants are also keeping a keen eye on the outcome of talks in Washington that would determine if the world's largest economy would default on its trillion-dollar debt obligations.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher, aided by gains in energy and materials stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 82 points, or 0.25%, at 7:16 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 3 points, or 0.02%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:16 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,012; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.07; -0.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.17; -0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

April Retail Sales data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.