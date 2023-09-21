CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures sink on weak commodity prices, hawkish U.S. Fed

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by weak commodity prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve hardened its hawkish stance, signalling more rate hikes later this year.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.8% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1112 GMT).

Energy and materials stocks are expected to take a hit after most metals and oil prices fell following the Fed's indication that monetary policy would remain restrictive for longer. opper prices fell to their lowest in five weeks on the London Metal Exchange.MET/LO/R

The U.S. central bank kept the interest rates steady after Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Still, it hardened its hawkish stance with a rate increase projected by the year-end, which could dampen economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Wednesday down 4.2 points, at 20,214.69, its lowest closing level since Sept. 11, as the Fed's stance rattled investors. .TO

U.S. futures declined on Thursday as growth stocks took a hit from a jump in Treasury yields, while the dollar=USD hit a 6-1/2 month high after the Fed's hawkish pause. .N

The Bank of Canada has also kept the door open for further tightening after domestic inflation in August was higher than expected.

Investors will now shift focus to U.S. economic data, including weekly jobless claims and August's existing home sales data, for more clues on the strength of the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, tensions between India and Canada continue to rise after Canada's high commission in India decided to temporarily "adjust" staff presence in the country following threats to some diplomats on social media platforms.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,926.6; -1.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.8; -1.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.65; -0.9% O/R

($1= C$1.3502)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

