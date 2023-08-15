CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures sink on weak commodity prices, Canada's CPI in focus

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday as commodity prices slipped, while investors awaited domestic inflation data later in the day to determine the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest-rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.8%, at 6:54 a.m. ET (1054 GMT). The underlying benchmark index .GSPTSE closed 0.6% lower on Monday.

Data on Canada's consumer price index (CPI), due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to rise 0.3% in July, compared to a 0.1% rise in June.

On an annual basis, CPI is estimated to rise 3% leading to July, according to economists polled by Reuters, compared to a 2.8% increase last year.

Traders are betting on a 77.32% probability for the BoC to hold interest rates steady in its September meeting. #0BOCWATCH

Canada's manufacturing sales data is also due later in the day.

Gold prices were languishing near six-week lows as U.S. bond yields climbed to a nine-year high.GOL/

Wall Street futures also fell as bond yields held on to recent highs ahead of U.S. retail sales data for July, which is expected to show resilient consumer spending. .N

Both crude and metal prices slipped after weak economic data from China further deteriorated the demand outlook for the world's biggest oil and metals market. MET/L

A broad array of Chinese data highlighted intensifying pressure on the world's second-largest economy from multiple fronts, prompting Beijing to cut key policy rates to shore up activity.

Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO on Monday joined its global peers in reporting a sharp drop in quarterly profit, as oil and gas prices retreated from last year's peak.

COMMODITIES AT 6:54 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,906.4; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $81.75; -0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.61; -0.7% O/R

($1= C$1.3488)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

