CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures sink as commodity losses weigh, cenbanks in focus

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday as investors feared hawkish signals from upcoming central bank meetings, while losses in gold and copper prices were likely to weigh on major mining stocks.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended at a five-week low on Monday as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. .TO

The Canadian central bank is also set to meet on Wednesday and could outline plans to raise rates given recent spikes in inflation.

Gold and base metal prices fell under pressure from rising bond yields, which is likely to weigh on heavyweight mining stocks.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 264 points, or 0.77% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 58 points, or 1.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 272.75 points, or 1.88%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO said proposed changes to its fulfillment network would help merchants on its ecommerce platform compete better with big retailers and would not reduce capacity, fueling a recovery in its shares on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd DNTL.TO: Scotiabank resumes with sector outperform rating

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: RBC raises target price to C$18 from C$15

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,839; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.82; +0.61% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.90; +0.73% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Jan consumer confidence: Expected 111.8, prior 115.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

