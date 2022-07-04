CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures signal strong start to second half of 2022

July 4 (Reuters) - Futures tracking resource-heavy Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices steadied and investor returned from a long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by concerns over a potential global economic slowdown.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:10 a.m. ET. Globally, a rebound in oil prices on concerns of tight supply lifted world stocks in a light session due to U.S. holiday. GLOB/MKTS

S&P Global manufacturing activity data for June is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower at 18,861.36 on Thursday and posted the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Canada Day holiday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 45 points, or 0.14% at 07:09 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 40 points, or 0.34%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX rejected Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham Ltd's DND.TO lowered takeover bid but agreed to continue to engage with it on hopes of securing a better offer.

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen COWN.O according to a media report

Health authorities across Canada have cut the hours of hospital emergency departments and urgent care clinics in recent weeks, a move that in some cases may extend through the summer, due to a surge in patients and staff shortages.

Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Tecsys Inc TCS.TO: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$47.50 from C$50

Canopy Growth WEED.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,805.1; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $108.64; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.06; +0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.