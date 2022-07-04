US Markets
TD

CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures signal strong start to second half of 2022

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Futures tracking resource-heavy Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices steadied and investor returned from a long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by concerns over a potential global economic slowdown.

July 4 (Reuters) - Futures tracking resource-heavy Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices steadied and investor returned from a long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by concerns over a potential global economic slowdown.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:10 a.m. ET. Globally, a rebound in oil prices on concerns of tight supply lifted world stocks in a light session due to U.S. holiday. GLOB/MKTS

S&P Global manufacturing activity data for June is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower at 18,861.36 on Thursday and posted the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Canada Day holiday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 45 points, or 0.14% at 07:09 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 40 points, or 0.34%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX rejected Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham Ltd's DND.TO lowered takeover bid but agreed to continue to engage with it on hopes of securing a better offer.

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen COWN.O according to a media report

Health authorities across Canada have cut the hours of hospital emergency departments and urgent care clinics in recent weeks, a move that in some cases may extend through the summer, due to a surge in patients and staff shortages.

Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Tecsys Inc TCS.TO: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$47.50 from C$50

Canopy Growth WEED.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,805.1; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $108.64; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.06; +0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TD COWN TCS WEED

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular