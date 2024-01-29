News & Insights

US Markets
CLS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures signal muted start on caution ahead of Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 29, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dipped lower on Monday as copper prices slid, while investors were cautious ahead of key domestic economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.1% at 7:06 a.m. ET (12:06 GMT).

Copper miners could see a decline as prices retreated on a firmer dollar and as doubts about demand prospects in China, the top consumer, were reinforced. Soaring tensions in the Middle East lifted gold prices on its safe-haven appeal. GOL/MET/L

Energy stocks could extend their gains from the previous week, as oil prices rose after escalating tensions in the Middle East and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea added to supply disruption concerns. O/R

Investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on borrowing costs, due on Wednesday, for insights into the U.S. central bank's direction on the timing of rate cuts in the year. .N

Also on Wednesday, a November reading of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) could provide some more clues on the country's economic health, and the Bank of Canada's future interest rate path.

The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged last week, while Governor Tiff Macklem said that the central bank's focus was shifting to when to cut the rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,125.28 on Friday, its highest closing level since May 2022. .TO

In corporate news, electronics company Celestica CLS.TO is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Monday after the bell.

Brokerage CIBC downgraded lender goeasy's GSY.TO stock to "neutral" from "outperformer".

COMMODITIES AT 7:06 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,026.7; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.14; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.67; +0.1% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLS
GSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.