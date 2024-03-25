CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to open lower on copper weakness

March 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources heavy stock index slipped on Monday, tracking a dip in copper prices, while investors exercised caution ahead of a key inflation report out of the United States later in the week.

Futures tracking the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.2% at 7:22 a.m. ET (1122 GMT) at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week.

Most base metals retreated against a steady dollar, while crude oil prices rose supported by tighter global supply concerns brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, while a shrinking U.S. rig count added to upward price pressure. MET/LO/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE notched its longest weekly winning streak on Friday since December 2020, as traders cheered the possibility of lower rates later in the year.

On the economic data front, January gross domestic product data (GDP) is on tap on Thursday, a day before the Good Friday holiday.

Across the border, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 88 points, or 0.22% at 7:22 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19.25 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 116 points, or 0.62%. .N

U.S. February personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday, that could stand to test investor optimism around early rate-cuts.

Among company news, Scotiabank downgraded telecom firm Telus Corp T.TO to "sector perform" from "sector outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,172.1; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.99; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.77; +0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.359)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.