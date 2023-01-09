CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to extend gains as global markets rally

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were set to open higher on Monday as investors clung to hopes of lower rate hikes from the world's largest economy, while strong commodity prices further lifted sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 rose 0.2% by 0708 a.m. ET.

Global markets extended gains, bucking the Federal Reserve's rate hike rhetoric after U.S. jobs data on Friday raised hopes that the wage-inflation spiral was showing signs of slowing. MKTS/GLOB

Piling onto the optimism was the reopening of China's COVID borders on Sunday, stoking hopes of demand recovery for crude oil, precious and base metals in the top consumer. O/RMET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.6% higher on Friday, notching its biggest gain in eight weeks on data that showed wage pressures were cooling domestically. .TO

Amongstock news First Quantum FM.TO said that it would suspend many jobs at its operations in Panama if the government forces the metal miner to halt operations during a contract dispute.

Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO agreed to buy U.S. payments technology platform Paya Holdings Inc PAYA.O for $1.3 billion, as the fintech firm seeks to expand its footprint in the U.S.

Cannabis-lifestyle manufacturer Tilray Brands TLRY.TO reported a second-quarter loss, which was at par with analyst expectations.

COMMODITIES AT 07:08 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.26; +3.44% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.07; +3.21% O/R

(C$1=$0.7473)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shristi Achar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

