CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rises, mirrors gain in Wall Street

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, mirroring Wall Street gains, with the benchmark index set for its second straight weekly rise on the back of a stronger bullion and upbeat corporate earnings.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Further gains on the index were limited by weakness in commodities as gold prices fell on Friday, breaking a six-session rally as a firmer dollar took some shine off the metal. GOL/

Oil prices fell, wiping out gains from the previous session as the dollar continued to firm on expectations the U.S. central bank will bring forward the pace of interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.56% higher at 21,581.98 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 114 points, or 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11 points, or 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 41.25 points, or 0.26%. .N

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's SNC.TO chief executive officer has postponed an almost entirely English-language speech scheduled for next week in Montreal as French-language skills of Quebec's non-francophone business executives come under scrutiny.

AG Growth International Inc AFN.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises PT to C$54 from C$52

Canadian Tire Corporation CTCa.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$221 from C$225

Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$49 from C$48

Gold futures GCc2: $1852.8; -0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.08; -1.84% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.53; -1.62% O/R

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Nov : Expected 72.4; Prior 71.7

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Nov : Expected 80.0; Prior 77.7

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Nov : Expected 70.0; Prior 67.9

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Nov : Prior 4.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Nov : Prior 2.9%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Sep : Expected 10.300 mln; Prior 10.439 mln

