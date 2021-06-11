CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on stronger crude prices

June 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by stronger crude prices which hit multi-year highs on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both gained more than 0.3%. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Capacity utilization data for the first quarter is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 0.24% at 20,049.47 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.19%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that inflation could remain higher than projected if supply imbalances and pressures on capacity persist, which might lead it to reduce stimulus more quickly than currently expected.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1892.4; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.53; +0.36% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.77; +0.34% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Jun: Expected 84.0; Prior 82.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Jun: Expected 92.3; Prior 89.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Jun: Expected 79.0; Prior 78.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 4.6%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Jun: Prior 3.0%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.