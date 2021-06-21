CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on stronger commodity prices

June 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by stronger crude and bullion prices, bouncing back from last week's losses that were triggered by a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both gained over 0.1% each, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season. O/R

Spot gold XAU= added 1.1%, with demand bolstered by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a pause in the dollar's rally. GOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.72% lower at 19,999.59 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.45%.

With fiscal spending booming and households flush with cash, investors are betting that the Bank of Canada's next tightening cycle, expected to begin in 2022, will result in interest rates climbing above the previous peak for the first time in decades.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$57 from C$52

Paramount Resources Ltd POU.TO: Scotiabank ups to "sector perform" from "sector underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.2; +0.78% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.81; +0.24% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.6; +0.12% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior 0.24

($1= C$1.24)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

