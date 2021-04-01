CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on stronger commodity prices

April 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on the back of higher commodity prices, while investors awaited domestic manufacturing data due later in the day.

Crude prices climbed on optimism over a U.S. government spending plan and hopes that OPEC and its allies will keep output curbs in place when they meet later on Thursday. O/R

Gold prices XAU= gained 0.22% as a slight pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields helped bullion regain some its appeal as an inflation hedge. GOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will look out for Canada's March manufacturing activity data, which is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.03% lower at 18,700.67 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.95%..N

The Canadian province of Ontario, the country's most populous, will enter another lockdown on the weekend for 28 days, local media reported, as it grapples with rising COVID-19 cases and intensive care hospitalization rates.

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$65 from C$64

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$43 from C$40

Telus Corp T.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1713.9; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.92; +1.28% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.4; +1.05% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Mar: Prior 34,531

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 680,000; Prior 684,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 736,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 3.775 mln; Prior 3.870 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 59.0

1000 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected -1.0%; Prior 1.7%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 61.3; Prior 60.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 85.0; Prior 86.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior 54.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 64.8

($1= C$1.26)

