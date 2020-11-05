CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on stronger bullion prices, upbeat earnings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, supported by a jump in bullion prices as the dollar slipped, while upbeat earnings from Canada Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO further lifted sentiment.

The yellow metal GCc2 gained 1.29% to $1920.7 per ounce.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.87% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.41% higher at 16,003.71 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.88% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 2.73%.

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO,< GOOS.N> beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from weak wholesale business.

** Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, as customers bought more tools, kitchenware and gardening products online during the COVID-19 crisis.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a surprise profit on Thursday, helped by cost-saving measures and a slight recovery in fuel demand after COVID-19 lockdowns were eased across the world.

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$255 from C$200

Equitable Group Inc EQB.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$107 from C$94

Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$166 from C$161

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1920.7; +1.29% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.87; -0.72% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.06; -0.41% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Oct: Prior 118,804

0830 Initial jobless clm : Expected 732,000; Prior 751,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 787,750

0830 Cont jobless clm : Expected 7.200 mln; Prior 7.756mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q3: Expected -11.5%; Prior 9.0%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q3: Expected 5.6%; Prior 10.1%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves : Prior 0.10%

($1= C$1.31)

