CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong gold prices; BoC rate decision awaited

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices surged as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the bullion's safe-haven appeal also buoyed by tensions surrounding Ukraine. GOL/

Monetary policy decision from the Bank of Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and the central bank is expected to hold its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.45% higher at 21,162.65 on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 58.5 points, or 0.36%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

For three straight years, Alberta's government granted Canada's most emissions-intense oil sands facility reductions in payments that polluters are required to make for generating higher emissions than most of the industry, a government document shows.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: Eight Capital initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$46

Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ.TO: Acumen Capital raises target price to C$135 from C$126

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1788; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.33; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.82; +0.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 10.369 mln; Prior 10.438 mln

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Dec: Prior 53.61

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.