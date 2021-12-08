US Markets
CVE

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong gold prices; BoC rate decision awaited

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices surged as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the bullion's safe-haven appeal also buoyed by tensions surrounding Ukraine. GOL/

Monetary policy decision from the Bank of Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and the central bank is expected to hold its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.45% higher at 21,162.65 on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 58.5 points, or 0.36%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

For three straight years, Alberta's government granted Canada's most emissions-intense oil sands facility reductions in payments that polluters are required to make for generating higher emissions than most of the industry, a government document shows.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: Eight Capital initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$46

Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ.TO: Acumen Capital raises target price to C$135 from C$126

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1788; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.33; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.82; +0.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 10.369 mln; Prior 10.438 mln

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Dec: Prior 53.61

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE CS

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular