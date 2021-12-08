CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong gold prices; BoC rate decision awaited
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Gold prices surged as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the bullion's safe-haven appeal also buoyed by tensions surrounding Ukraine. GOL/
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and the central bank is expected to hold its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.45% higher at 21,162.65 on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 58.5 points, or 0.36%. .N
For three straight years, Alberta's government granted Canada's most emissions-intense oil sands facility reductions in payments that polluters are required to make for generating higher emissions than most of the industry, a government document shows.
Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel.
Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: Eight Capital initiates coverage with "buy" rating
Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$46
Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ.TO: Acumen Capital raises target price to C$135 from C$126
Gold futures GCc2: $1788; +0.4% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $72.33; +0.4% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $75.82; +0.5% O/R
1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 10.369 mln; Prior 10.438 mln
1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Dec: Prior 53.61
($1= C$1.26)
