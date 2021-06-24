CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strong bullion, exporter confidence hits 20-year high

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, bolstered by higher bullion prices and a survey showing domestic exporter confidence hit its best level in more than 20 years, signaling that a sustained global economic recovery was underway.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.27%, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar. GOL/

Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped 19% from end-2020 to mid-2021, the largest 6-month increase since the survey began in 1999, the agency said.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% lower at 20,164.39 on Wednesday.

Global equities edged higher and Wall Street pointed towards a higher opening as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.54%.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Wednesday that construction on its Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel under the Great Lakes will be delayed, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the project will undergo a tougher environmental review.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.1; -0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.91; -0.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.01; -0.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1 : Prior -0.8%

0830 Durable goods for May : Expected 2.8%; Prior -1.3%

0830 Durables ex-transport for May : Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May : Prior 0.0%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May : Expected 0.6%; Prior 2.2%

0830 GDP final for Q1 : Expected 6.4%; Prior 6.4%

0830 GDP sales final for Q1 : Expected 9.5%; Prior 9.4%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1 : Prior 11.3%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1 : Expected 4.3%; Prior 4.3%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1 : Expected 2.5%; Prior 2.5%

0830 PCE prices final for Q1 : Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.7%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for May : Prior -85.73 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for May : Prior 0.8%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for May : Prior 0.6%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 380,000; Prior 412,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 395,000

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 3.470 mln; Prior 3.518 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Prior 32

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun : Prior 26

($1= C$1.23)

