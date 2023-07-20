CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on strength in commodity prices

July 20 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, helped by higher commodity prices, while investors grew confident about the country's economic health after domestic inflation cooled.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:47 a.m. ET (1147 GMT).

Oil crept higher on a drop in crude inventories, while copper prices got a lift, snapping a four-day losing streak on hopes of additional economic support from China. O/RMET/L

Latest economic readings across developed economies including Canada showed a decline in price pressures, spurring optimism that major central banks were near the end of their aggressive monetary tightening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose to more than two-month highs on Wednesday after data this week showed Canada's annual inflation cooled more than expected to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June.

Gold prices XAU= advanced to their highest in about two months on a weaker dollar, while spot silver XAG= also rose. GOL/

Futures tracking Wall-Street's main stock indexes also fell, after quarterly earnings of Tesla TSLA.O and Netflix NFLX.O failed to impress investors.

Dock workers on Canada's Pacific coast said they have revoked a strike notice issued for Saturday, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed a crisis meeting to pursue all options to ensure the stability of supply chains as he stressed the critical role of port operations.

Canada-based logistics provider Mullen Group MTL.TO reported second-quarter revenue of C$494.3 million compared with analysts' estimate of C$495.2 million.

COMMODITIES AT 7:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,984.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.46; +0.2%% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.8; +0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3132)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru)

