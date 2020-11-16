US Markets
CMG

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on rising oil prices, vaccine hopes

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday supported by a jump in oil prices after data showed a rebound in the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan, as well as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday supported by a jump in oil prices after data showed a rebound in the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan, as well as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brent LCOc1 was up 3.13% and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 also added 3.48%.

Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, while China posted better-than-expected industrial output data.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.79% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Locally, investors were awaiting data that will likely show a rise in Canadian manufacturing sales in September, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% higher at 16,695.65 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.09%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CES Energy Solutions CEU.TO: Atb Capital Markets upgrades to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Computer Modelling Group Ltd CMG.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1868.3; -0.96% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.53; +3.49% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.12; +3.13% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Expected 13.50; Prior 10.50

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular