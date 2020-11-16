CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on rising oil prices, vaccine hopes

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday supported by a jump in oil prices after data showed a rebound in the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan, as well as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brent LCOc1 was up 3.13% and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 also added 3.48%.

Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, while China posted better-than-expected industrial output data.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.79% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Locally, investors were awaiting data that will likely show a rise in Canadian manufacturing sales in September, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% higher at 16,695.65 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.09%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CES Energy Solutions CEU.TO: Atb Capital Markets upgrades to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Computer Modelling Group Ltd CMG.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1868.3; -0.96% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.53; +3.49% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.12; +3.13% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Expected 13.50; Prior 10.50

