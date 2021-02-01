CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on oil, bullion strength

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday buoyed by firmer oil and bullion prices, as signs of pick-up in demand made investors hopeful of a speedy economic recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.33% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures increased 1.02%, helped by a decline in inventories. O/R

Spot gold .XAU= gained 1.01%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's manufacturing PMI for January is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.97% lower at 17,309.74 on Friday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.82% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.12%. .N

Canada's northern territories have achieved much higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than its more populous provinces despite geographic challenges in a sign that prioritizing vaccine rollout in indigenous and rural communities is paying off.

Canada, the world's biggest canola grower, is running short of the oilseed six months before the next harvest, with strong export demand driving prices to nearly 13-year highs last week.

Parkland Corp PKI.TO: BMO raises price target to C$50 from C$45

Premium Brands Holdings Corp PBH.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$128 from C$131

Air Canada AC.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$26 from C$28

Gold futures GCc2: $1,861.9; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.73; +1.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.78; +1.33% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Jan: Prior 59.1

1000 Construction spending mm for Dec: Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.9%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected 60.0; Prior 60.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Jan: Expected 77.7; Prior 77.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan: Prior 51.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan: Prior 67.9

($1= C$1.28)

