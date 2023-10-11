CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on metals boost; Fed minutes, economic data in focus

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, buoyed by rising prices of most metals as Treasury yields slipped, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting and later in the week U.S. inflation data.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:30 a.m. ET (11:30 GMT).

Materials shares are expected to see a rise after prices of most metals shot up, as U.S. Treasury yields extended their retreat after Israel intensified its airstrikes on Gaza and on hopes that interest rates have hit a peak. MET/L

Gold prices are trading at near two-week highs. GOL/

Meanwhile, energy shares are expected to fall as fears of a supply disruption due to conflict in the Middle East receded, pushing oil prices lower. O/R

The Fed's latest policy minutes and U.S. producer prices data due later in the day will be scanned for more clues on the interest rate path. The retail inflation data for the U.S. is due on Thursday.

Several Fed officials in recent days have suggested that the U.S. central bank doesn't need to raise borrowing costs any further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 255.13 points, or 1.3%, at 19,501.20 on Tuesday, notching its biggest advance in nearly four weeks as higher commodity prices bolstered resource shares and long-term borrowing costs eased. .TO

U.S. stock index futures also ticked higher on Wednesday over retreating Treasury yields. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,878.9; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $85.72; -0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.47; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3601)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

