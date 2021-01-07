CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on bets of expanded U.S. stimulus package to aid economic recovery after Democrats took control of the Senate.

Democrats on Wednesday won two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in runoff elections in Georgia, giving the party control of the chamber and boosting the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's trade balance for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and Ivey PMI data for December is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.62% higher at 17,792.83 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.22 at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.56%. .N

Canada's oil sands production hit a record high in November, according to the latest regulatory data, and will likely continue to rise as producers ramp up output following the end of provincial government production curtailments in Alberta.

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO: Stephens raises target price to $73 from $55

Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$7.50 from C$5

Gold futures GCc2: $1,920.7; +0.63% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $50.77; +0.28% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $54.2; -0.18% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Dec: Prior 64,797

0830 International trade for Nov: Expected -$65.2 bln; Prior -$63.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Nov: Prior -84.82 bln

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 800,000; Prior 787,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 836,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 5.200 mln; Prior 5.219 mln

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 54.6; Prior 55.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 55.0; Prior 58.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 51.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 66.1

