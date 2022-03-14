CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was poised to open higher on Monday, tracking strong global cues on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, although weakness in commodities capped gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine have raised market hopes, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 4.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 3.9%, while gold futures GCc1 fell 1.0% to $1,963.1 an ounce. O/RGOL/

Meanwhile, investors await domestic consumer price data due later in the week. Inflation is expected to have risen 5.5% in February.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 21,461.83 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 352 points, or 1.07%, at 6:49 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.5 points, or 0.94%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 93.5 points, or 0.7%..N

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L proposed on Monday to buy the 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill TRQ.TO it does not already own for about $2.7 billion, paving the way for a direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.

Artemis Gold Inc ARTG.V: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Ascot Resources Ltd AOT.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Skeena Resources Ltd SKE.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1964; -1.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.62; -5.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $107.97; -4.2% O/R

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

