CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, vaccine optimism

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, steered by strength in crude prices on the back on declining U.S. crude stockpile and Britain's approval of another coronavirus vaccine.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose about 0.8%, extending gains from the previous session on hopes of normalization of travel and work as Britain approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca AZN.L.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.41% lower at 17,551.26 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.32%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1883.6; +0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.45; +0.94% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.53; +0.86% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Nov: Prior -80.42 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Nov: Prior 1.1%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Nov: Prior 0.8%

0945 Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 57.0; Prior 58.2

1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 128.9

1000 Pending sales change mm for Nov: Expected 0.0%; Prior -1.1%

($1= C$1.28)

