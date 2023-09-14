CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices; US data on tap

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as crude oil prices hit their highest level in 2023, boosting underlying stocks, while a moderate rise in U.S. inflation cemented bets for a pause in rate hikes in September by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.1% at 7:19 a.m. ET (1119 GMT).

Energy shares are expected to get a boost after oil rebounded on Thursday as expectations of a tighter global crude supply outlook for the rest of the year overshadowed concerns over weaker economic growth and rising U.S. inventories. O/R

Copper prices firmed as China's measures to support economic recovery helped alleviate price pressures from high inventories.MET/L

Markets will also look for further clues on the Fed's interest rate path when data for U.S. producer prices and retail sales for August and weekly jobless claims are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markets are also awaiting interest rate decisions in the euro zone and China.

Rising optimism about a pause in interest rate hikes in September also lifted U.S. futures on Thursday after data showed the annual rise in core consumer prices, excluding food and energy prices, was the smallest in nearly two years. .N

Traders see a 97% chance of the Fed holding rates in September and a near 60% likelihood of a November pause, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 55.86 points, or 0.3%, at 20,278.94 on Wednesday, adding to the gains from the previous two sessions.

COMMODITIES AT 7:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,911.7; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $89.7; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $93.04; +1.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3514)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.