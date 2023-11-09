CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, Powell comments awaited

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched upwards on Thursday, supported by a climb in oil prices, while investors looked forward to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at an international conference later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:49 a.m. ET (11:49 GMT).

The energy sector is expected to rise following an uptick in oil prices as worries over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over U.S. and Chinese demand intensified. O/R

Materials stocks could slip as a stronger dollar weighed on the prices of most metals, including gold and copper. MET/LGOL/

Powell is scheduled to speak at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), while Fed's Thomas Barkin is also expected to discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy later in the day.

Investors will also assess weekly jobless claims from the U.S., due at 8:30 a.m. ET, to gauge the strength of the labor market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Wednesday down 45.38 points, or 0.2%, at 19,530.21 as declines in resource shares weighed. .TO

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Thursday as investors in the world's largest economy awaited further policy cues from central bank officials. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:49 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,952.9; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.72; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.96; +0.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3793)

