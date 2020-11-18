CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, inflation data eyed

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Wednesday, helped by firmer oil prices, with investors awaiting inflation data due later in the day for clues about the domestic economy's health.

Both Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 1.74%, on hopes that producer group OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in oil output.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation (CPI) data for October is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 16,948.06 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.16%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

British insurance group RSA RSA.L is backing a 7.2 billion pound ($9.55 billion) cash offer from Canada's Intact Financial IFC.TO and Denmark's Tryg TRYG.CO in one of Europe's biggest financial takeover bids this year.

One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday, confirming the work stoppage would continue

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$87 from C$83

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$111

Teranga Gold TGZ.TO: National Bank of Canada revises rating to tender from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1871.1; -0.74% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.15; +1.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.51; +1.74% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Oct: Expected 1.560 mln; Prior 1.545 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Oct: Prior 4.7%

0830 Housing starts number for Oct: Expected 1.460 mln; Prior 1.415 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Oct: Prior 1.9%

($1= C$1.31)

