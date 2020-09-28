CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, China optimism
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices gained, with strong economic data from China bolstering hopes of a global economic recovery.
Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, supported in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 0.55%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 0.65%.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.96% higher at 16,065.35 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.7%.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1854.5; -0.18% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $40.5; +0.65% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $42.15; +0.55% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Sep: Prior 8.00
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla