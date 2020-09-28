CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, China optimism

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices gained, with strong economic data from China bolstering hopes of a global economic recovery.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, supported in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 0.55%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 0.65%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.96% higher at 16,065.35 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.7%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1854.5; -0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.5; +0.65% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.15; +0.55% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Sep: Prior 8.00

($1= C$1.34)

