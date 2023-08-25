CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices as investors await Powell's speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index rose on Friday as crude prices gained with attention turned to U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering, in hopes for more clues on interest rates path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:55 a.m. ET (1055 GMT).

Wall Street futures also edged higher ahead of Powell's keynote speech scheduled at 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT) .N.

The Jackson Hole summit will include major policymakers of global central banks and comes at a time when most market participants are hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely done raising interest rates.

Oil prices also rose more than 1%. O/R

Among other commodities, base metals gained, while gold prices eased as the safe-haven dollar rose to a 10-week high MET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% lower on Thursday.

TD Bank Group TD.TO on Thursday said it expects fines and "non-monetary" penalties related to investigations by U.S. authorities over its anti-money laundering compliance program after the country's second-largest bank missed profit estimates.

Investors will focus on Canada's big bank earnings slated for next week as they look to assess the health of the financials sector, which is the biggest constituent of the benchmark stock index.

Data on Canada's budget balance for June due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,915.5; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.97; +1.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.33; +1.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3573)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.