CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Thursday, tracking oil prices that gained after U.S. inventories fell, with sentiment aided by optimism around U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 0.55% and 0.7%, respectively, after the OPEC+ alliance of producers stuck to its reduced output policy. O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% higher at 17,901.25 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.23%. .N

Canada said Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit next week and expressed fresh concern about China's clampdown on the former British territory.

Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO posted a much smaller fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, buoyed by significant cost-saving measures.

Exco Technologies Ltd XTC.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$12 from C$9

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ATA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$25

West Fraser Timber Co WFG.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$102

Gold futures GCc2: $1,810.1; -1.29% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.08; +0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.78; +0.55% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Jan : Prior 77,030

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 830,000; Prior 847,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 868,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 4.700 mln; Prior 4.771 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q4: Expected 4.0%; Prior -6.6%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q4: Expected -2.8%; Prior 4.6%

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Dec: Prior 0.5%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Dec: Prior 0.2%

1000 Factory orders mm for Dec: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Dec: Prior 0.7%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Dec: Prior 0.6%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.8%

