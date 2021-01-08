CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices hit 11-month highs on Saudi Arabia's promise to cut output, while optimism of economic recovery later this year also lifted sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 1.54% and 1.32%, respectively. O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's unemployment rate for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.14% higher at 18,031.48 on Thursday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.43%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Analysts have raised their forecasts for the Canadian dollar, expecting Canada's economy to benefit from fiscal stimulus and higher oil prices but after a 10-month rally the currency is set for a period of consolidation, a Reuters poll showed.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: RBC raises target price to C$70 from C$60

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$13 from C$10.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,893.9; -1.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $51.5; +1.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.22; +1.54% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 71,000; Prior 245,000

0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 98,000; Prior 344,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 20,000; Prior 27,000

0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Prior -99,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 6.8%; Prior 6.7%

0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Average earnings yy for Dec: Expected 4.4%; Prior 4.4%

0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.8 hrs; Prior 34.8 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Dec: Prior 61.5%

0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 12.0%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Nov: Expected -0.1%; Prior -0.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Nov: Prior 1.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.