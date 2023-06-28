CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

June 28 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as oil prices gained, while markets awaited remarks from major global central bankers later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:31 a.m. ET (1031 GMT), while U.S. stock index futures edged lower. .N

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after an industry report of a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories suggested robust demand and helped offset worries over further interest rate hikes. O/R

On the downside, copper and gold prices fell. GOL/MET/L

Energy and materials firms comprise nearly 30% of the Canadian benchmark index.

Investors would be looking for comments on monetary policy from major global central bank heads - ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who will be speaking at a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank in Portugal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed higher in the previous session, with technology and consumer discretionary leading the gains after data showed Canadian annual inflation eased.

Still, the TSX is on track to post a quarterly decline, following two straight quarters of gains, pressured by volatility in commodity prices and surging global interest rates.

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD.TOreported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

News media firm Postmedia Network Canada Corp PNCa.TOconfirmed it was in a non-binding discussion with Nordstar Capital for a potential merger with some operational assets of the Toronto Star and the Metroland newspapers.

Barclays initiated coverage on exchange operator TMX Group X.TO with an "equal-weight" rating.

